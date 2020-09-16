Ex-Taylor Bean & Whitaker chairman gets early release over COVID

The former Taylor Bean & Whitaker chairman who was sentenced to 30 years in prison over a $2.9 billion bank fraud has been granted compassionate release by a Virginia federal court because of the risk to his health posed by the spread of COVID-19 in prison.

Lee Farkas, 68, had served more than nine years of his sentence when U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria on Tuesday ordered that he be released from a minimum-security prison camp at FCI Coleman, a federal prison in Sumterville, Florida.

