11th Circuit revives whistleblower lawsuit over home loans to vets

A federal appeals court in Atlanta on Friday revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a Florida lender of defrauding the U.S. government by charging military veterans improper fees.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that Mortgage Investors Corp was not entitled to summary judgment in a False Claims Act case alleging it defrauded the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. U.S. Circuit Judge Charles Wilson wrote for the panel that U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in Atlanta erred in weighing the evidence and finding that the VA’s failure to take stronger action after it learned of the company’s misrepresentations meant they were immaterial to the agency.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2XL7TO4