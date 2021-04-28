IN BRIEF: 11th Circuit defines 'reasonable' efforts to correct credit errors

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a ruling on what constitutes a “reasonable” effort by a consumer credit agency to correct errors under the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday revived borrower Henry Losch’s lawsuit alleging Experian Information Solutions Inc violated the FCRA by failing to make reasonable efforts to correct an error in his credit report. Adopting holdings from the 3rd and 7th Circuits, the court found that a credit agency’s procedures are not unreasonable where it has no notice of inaccuracies, but notification puts the agency in a “very different position.”

