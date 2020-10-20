9th Circ addresses 'stagnant' credit reporting law in Ocwen case

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that mortgage servicer Ocwen had not violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act when it pulled reports on borrowers whose loans had been discharged in bankruptcy, cautioning courts not to skip steps when ruling on similar lawsuits.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling granting summary judgment to Ocwen, which was sued in 2016 by borrowers claiming the servicer ran their credit reports without a valid purpose in violation of the FCRA. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman of Milwaukee, sitting by designation, wrote that to prevent the law from “stagnating,” courts should avoid skipping to the question of whether an FCRA violation could have been negligent or willful – which must be true for a consumer to sue – without considering whether there was a violation at all.

