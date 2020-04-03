6th Circuit relents on FCRA claims for true yet ‘materially misleading’ info

The Fair Credit Reporting Act protects plaintiffs against consumer reporting agencies that provide “technically accurate” but materially misleading information, a federal appeals court held Thursday in a decision that abandons the standard it adopted in nonprecedential decisions in 2001 and 2018.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a FCRA lawsuit filed last year by an Ohio man who lost his job as an Uber driver after the consumer reporting agency Checkr Inc reported he had been “involved” in three accidents.

