‘Unreasonable’ consumer stuck with attorneys’ fees in protracted FDCA spat

An Illinois man who won $1,000 in an unfair debt collection practices lawsuit against a collection company is entitled to only a small portion of more than $187,000 in legal fees he incurred because he rejected repeated settlement offers from the company, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Circuit Judge Michael Scudder, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said Wednesday that although plaintiff Isaac Paz was entitled to “reasonable” fees as the prevailing party in the case, the fees he incurred after rejecting a third settlement offer from Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC offer were not reasonable.

