3rd Circuit won't revive debt collection class action against law firm

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will not revive a lawsuit accusing a debt collection law firm of misleading borrowers into thinking a phone call alone could legally stop debt collection activities.

A three-judge 3rd Circuit panel on Tuesday affirmed a win for Patenaude & Felix in debtor Candace Moyer’s proposed class action, agreeing with a lower court that the firm did not violate the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

