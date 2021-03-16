Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

3rd Circuit won't revive debt collection class action against law firm

By Jody Godoy

1 Min Read

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will not revive a lawsuit accusing a debt collection law firm of misleading borrowers into thinking a phone call alone could legally stop debt collection activities.

A three-judge 3rd Circuit panel on Tuesday affirmed a win for Patenaude & Felix in debtor Candace Moyer’s proposed class action, agreeing with a lower court that the firm did not violate the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cIOILQ

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up