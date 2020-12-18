6th Circuit rules debt collection law not ambiguous

he 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act’s ban on debt collectors using “any language or symbol” besides their own address on the outside of mailed notices is clear and does not require courts to read in an exception, adding to a growing circuit split on the issue.

A three-judge panel for the Cincinnati-based appeals court agreed with a prior holding by the 7th Circuit in Chicago that the prohibition needs no exception to accommodate “benign language,” as two other circuits have found. Writing for the panel, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Karen Moore rejected debt collector FirstCredit Inc’s argument that reading the law literally would lead to the absurd result of banning debt collectors from using the borrower’s address or a stamp to send notices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Wqv7Ze