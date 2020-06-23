9th Circuit hears arguments over liability for debt collectors

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday over whether to revive a lawsuit seeking to hold medical debt collector Asset Systems Inc liable for trying to collect a nonexistent $7,000 debt based on a mistake.

The plaintiffs in the case, Washington state couple Renny and Joseph Fangsrud von Esch, have argued that Asset violated the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and Washington’s consumer protection law by failing to have procedures to avoid the mistake.

