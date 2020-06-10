Actual injury, not just false statements, required for FDCPA lawsuit – D.C. Circuit

False and misleading affidavits submitted in support of a debt-collection lawsuit do not give rise to a claim under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act unless the borrower can show she was harmed by them, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a win for Autovest LLC and debt-collector Michael Andrews & Associates in a potential class action filed by D.C. resident Phyllis Frank, who alleged that Andrews’ employees had falsely sworn they were Autovest employees in a separate debt-collection lawsuit.

