5th Circ says FDIC was not defunct bank's 'regulator'

A federal appeals court said a U.S. accounting watchdog was not authorized to share confidential information about Ernst & Young LLP’s work for a failed bank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, ruling on Monday that the FDIC was not the bank’s regulator.

In a 2-1 decision, a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel found that a New Orleans federal judge had misinterpreted the law that lets the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board share information with an audit target’s regulator. The FDIC was the receiver for First NBC Bank, not its regulator, the 5th Circuit said.

