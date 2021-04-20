9th Circuit to rehear Wells Fargo fair housing appeal

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear Wells Fargo & Co’s bid to end a case by Oakland, California seeking damages for lost property tax revenue that the city said was caused by the bank’s discriminatory mortgage lending practices.

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney Thomas said in an order on Tuesday that a majority of the circuit’s active judges had voted to rehear the case en banc. The order vacated a ruling by a three-judge panel in August allowing the case alleging violations of the Fair Housing Act (FHA) to proceed, and announced a virtual hearing before Thomas and 10 other judges in late June.

