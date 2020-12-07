SCOTUS to revisit government agency power in lawsuit against Fannie, Freddie regulator

Investors will try to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to unwind what they call the nationalization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the wake of the financial crisis, arguing that the agency that oversaw the decision was unconstitutionally structured.

In the case set for oral argument on Wednesday, Fannie and Freddie shareholder Patrick Collins, represented by Cooper & Kirk, alleges that Congress in creating the Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis to regulate the mortgage companies, violated the separation of powers by giving the agency a director who the president could only remove for cause. That unconstitutional structure means the agency had no authority in 2012 to nationalize Fannie and Freddie by sweeping their profits to the U.S. Treasury Department and cutting out private shareholders, he argues on behalf of himself and two other investors.

