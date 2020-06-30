DOL proposes new exemption for investment advice fiduciaries

The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed a new exemption that would allow fiduciaries providing retirement investment advice to receive compensation that would otherwise raise a conflict of interest.

The rule, announced Monday, would replace a rule proposed by former President Barack Obama’s administration that was struck down by a federal court in 2018. That rule had sought to prevent advisors from steering investors toward transactions that personally benefit them.

