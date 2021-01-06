IN BRIEF: Vivint to pay DOJ $3.2 mln over sales practice

Utah-based home security company Vivint Smart Home Inc agreed to pay the U.S. Department of Justice $3.2 million to settle allegations that some of the company’s door-to-door sales representatives made initial financing payments on security systems for new customers without telling the bank that extended the loans, prosecutors announced on Monday.

The settlement resolved the department’s allegations that some sales representatives had made false statements between 2017 and 2020 in violation of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act. Prosecutors dusted off the once obscure law, which provides civil liability for fraudulent activities aimed at banks, after the 2008 financial crisis. According to the DOJ, there was no finding of liability in the settlement with Vivint, a copy of which was not made public on Wednesday.

