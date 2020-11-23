Indicted ex-banker says Goldman's DOJ deal violates his rights

A former Goldman Sachs banker facing criminal charges in the United States over his alleged involvement in Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption scandal has told a Brooklyn federal court that the U.S. Department of Justice’s settlement with the bank violates his right to a fair trial.

In a motion made public on Friday, Roger Ng, represented by Brafman & Associates argued that the deferred prosecution agreement Goldman entered in October prevents the bank’s employees from testifying on his behalf because it bars Goldman and its agents from contradicting the facts set out in the settlement. If DOJ does not voluntarily lift the gag provision as to Ng’s case, U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie should order an amendment, he said.

