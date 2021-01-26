IN BRIEF: Goldman Sachs pays $1.25 mln for failing to fingerprint employees

A financial industry regulator has fined Goldman Sachs & Co LLC $1.25 million for failing to fingerprint more than 1,000 employees and others associated with the firm as required by U.S. securities regulations, according to a settlement made public on Monday.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said in a settlement dated Jan. 22 that Goldman had not fingerprinted the individuals between 2015 and 2018, and had no record of fingerprinting more than 4,000 others. In addition to the fine, the brokerage agreed to review its procedures.

