Ex-Goldman Sachs banker released from home detention

A Brooklyn federal judge on Thursday ordered a former Goldman Sachs banker contesting U.S. charges over his alleged involvement in the 1MDB corruption scandal to be allowed to leave his home while awaiting a trial delayed by the pandemic.

Roger Ng, a Malaysian national and former head of investment banking for Goldman Sachs in the country, had been confined to his apartment since coming to the United States to face charges in 2019. At the urging of Ng’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo, U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie said he can leave during the day, but rejected a request to remove an electronic monitoring device.

