A New York ophthalmologist awaiting trial for healthcare fraud has been indicted on new charges of defrauding the federal coronavirus relief program for small businesses.

In an indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, prosecutors said Ameet Goyal, 57, concealed the fact that he was facing felony charges to secure $630,000 in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31e7SoY