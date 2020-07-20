Ex-Halkbank manager's conviction over Iran sanctions upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a former manager at Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank, for evading U.S. sanctions against Iran.

In its decision on Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the prosecution’s broad interpretation of the sanctions law and found that the jury in the case received incorrect instructions, but found that any error was ultimately harmless.

