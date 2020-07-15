Turkey's Halkbank seeks N.Y. federal judge's recusal in sanctions case

Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank has moved for the recusal of a federal judge overseeing a criminal case accusing it of evading U.S. sanctions against Iran.

In a motion filed Tuesday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Halkbank, represented by Robert Cary and other lawyers at Williams & Connolly, argued that Judge Richard Berman should recuse himself because he had prejudged the case, repeatedly taking the prosecution’s side in public statements.

