2nd Circuit questions dismissal of case over bank's Hezbollah ties

Two judges on a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel seemed inclined to revive a lawsuit against a Lebanese bank for providing financial services to alleged Hezbollah affiliates, questioning during oral arguments on Thursday whether a lower court ruling dismissing the case had adhered to the correct standard.

Jonathan Siegfried of DLA Piper faced pushback from U.S. Circuit Court Judges Richard Wesley and Debra Livingston, whose questioning suggested they found the allegations against his client Lebanese Canadian Bank plausible enough to survive a motion to dismiss. If so, the panel could revive the lawsuit by eighteen U.S. citizens, represented by Osen, accusing the bank of aiding and abetting Hezbollah by providing financial services. They argue the bank is liable under the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) for their injuries caused by the group’s rocket attacks in Israel in 2006.

