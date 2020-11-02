Supreme Court won't review ex-HSBC Banker's conviction

The United States Supreme Court on Monday denied former HSBC banker Mark Johnson’s petition for review of his conviction of defrauding a client in a $3.5 billion currency trade.

Johnson, represented by Shapiro Arato Bach, had urged the high court to reverse a ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding his 2017 conviction, arguing that it would allow prosecutors to target practices that were commonplace in the foreign exchange market.

