a month ago
6th Circuit reinstates lawsuit over bank's limitation of fraud liability
July 20, 2017 / 10:34 PM / a month ago

6th Circuit reinstates lawsuit over bank’s limitation of fraud liability

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a potential class action that accuses a Midwestern bank of using its service agreement to absolve itself from liability for fraudulent transactions unless the account holder purchased additional fraud-protection services.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the action that Majestic Building Maintenance, an Ohio-based commercial cleaning services company, filed against Huntington National Bank after it honored four bogus checks drawn against its business checking account and refused to refund the money.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ufTHil

