April 23, 2020 / 10:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jani-King loses bid for access to COVID-19 loans for cleaning franchises

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Thursday denied a bid to allow commercial cleaning company Jani-King International’s franchisees to gain access to loans from an emergency COVID-19 small business lending program after the Trump administration deemed them ineligible.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington, D.C., said he had a “hard time” seeing how the recently enacted stimulus bill the CARES Act would impact the Small Business Administration’s assessment of Jani-King’s eligibility.

