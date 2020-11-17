2nd Circuit to examine bank liability for terrorist acts

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on Thursday in an appeal by victims of Hezbollah rocket attacks, in one of several cases posing the question of when banks can be sued for aiding and abetting terrorism by providing financial services.

Eighteen U.S. citizens who allege they were injured or lost property in Hezbollah rocket attacks in Israel in 2006 will urge the 2nd Circuit to revive their lawsuit against Lebanese Canadian Bank under the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act. The case drew supporting briefs from banking groups arguing Congress purposely set a high threshold for such claims and from law professors asserting courts have set the bar too high.

