2nd Circuit won't revive Hamas victims' lawsuits against two banks

A federal appeals court in New York has rejected bids by victims of attacks attributed to Hamas to revive lawsuits seeking to hold two banks responsible for financing charities allegedly connected with the Palestinian militant group.

Writing for a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amalya Kearse said the plaintiffs suing National Westminster Bank and Credit Lyonnais SA did not have sufficient evidence that the banks engaged in terrorist acts or aided and abetted the attacks in Israel between 2000 and 2004.

