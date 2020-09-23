JPMorgan not covered by Calif. escrow interest law - 9th Circuit

National banks, including JPMorgan Chase, required under California law to pay interest on mortgage escrow accounts need not do so in cases where the loan originated with a federal savings bank (FSB), a split 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

A 2-1 9th Circuit panel said Tuesday that the federal Home Owners’ Loan Act (HOLA), which governs FSBs, blocked the California law, and that preemption carried over to national banks that bought mortgages from FSBs before the passage of the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010 allowed states to regulate mortgage escrow accounts.

