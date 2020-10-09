Lowey, Kirby appointed lead counsel for JPMorgan treasury spoofing lawsuit

(Reuters) -

A Manhattan federal judge appointed law firms Lowey Dannenberg and Kirby McInerney as lead counsel for proposed class action litigation accusing JP Morgan of deceptive trading in the treasury futures markets.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer cited the two firms’ experience litigating large commodities lawsuits, implicitly rejecting an argument by competitors Nussbaum Law Group (NLG) and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check that such an appointment would allow “repeat players” to dominate, which has been identified as a problem by some courts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jQER9e