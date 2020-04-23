IN BRIEF: JPMorgan accused of favoring larger businesses in PPP loans

A San Diego spa has filed a proposed class action against JPMorgan Chase & Co for allegedly favoring larger businesses over smaller ones in handing out loans through the federal coronavirus relief program.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Hyde-Edwards Salon & Spa said that JPMorgan represented that it would follow federal guidelines to process loan applications on a first-come, first-serve basis, joining several similar lawsuits filed earlier in the week.

