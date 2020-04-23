Westlaw News
April 23, 2020 / 9:48 PM / in an hour

IN BRIEF: JPMorgan accused of favoring larger businesses in PPP loans

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A San Diego spa has filed a proposed class action against JPMorgan Chase & Co for allegedly favoring larger businesses over smaller ones in handing out loans through the federal coronavirus relief program.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Hyde-Edwards Salon & Spa said that JPMorgan represented that it would follow federal guidelines to process loan applications on a first-come, first-serve basis, joining several similar lawsuits filed earlier in the week.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cOmIVP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below