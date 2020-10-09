KPMG bank auditor avoids prison for 'regulatory corruption'

A Manhattan federal judge sentenced former KPMG audit partner David Britt to home confinement on Friday over his role in a scheme to get access to a regulator’s audit inspection plans, saying his deportation to Australia after living for decades in the United States was itself a form of punishment.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken said that Britt, 57, the former co-head of the professional services firm’s banking and capital markets group, participated in the “corruption of a regulatory process” by using Public Company Accounting Oversight Board inspection plans leaked by staffers seeking jobs at KPMG to secretly polish the targeted audits of KPMG clients.

