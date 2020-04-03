Debt collector must disclose owner of retail credit card debt - 2nd Circuit

A collection agency must disclose the owner of a retail credit card debt it is trying to collect to the debtor, not just the retailer that services the debtor’s account, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday revived a class action filed by the holder of a Kohl’s department store credit card who claimed that a collector, Credit Control LLC, violated the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act when it named Kohl’s as the creditor in a collection letter, and did not name Capital One, the owner of the debt.

