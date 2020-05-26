FTC sues payday lenders over alleged unauthorized charges

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday announced a lawsuit against a payday lending enterprise for allegedly overcharging withdrawing millions of dollars from consumers’ accounts without their permission.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, the FTC said that the enterprise operated online and through telemarketing under the names Harvest Moon Financial, Gentle Breeze Online and Green Stream Lending. The lawsuit, filed under seal on May 11 and now made public, names nine companies and two individuals as defendants.

