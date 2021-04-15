Ex-Deutsche traders ask 2nd Circuit to reverse Libor 'thought crime' convictions

Attorneys for two former traders at Deutsche Bank urged a federal appeals court in New York to reverse their convictions of rigging the London interbank offered rate (Libor), with one saying prosecutors had created a “thought crime.”

Seth Levine of Levine Lee, who represents Gavin Black, and Kenneth Breen of Paul Hastings, who represents Matthew Connolly, told a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at oral arguments on Wednesday that they should overturn the two men’s 2018 convictions on wire fraud and conspiracy charges because prosecutors had failed to prove the lending estimates they urged the bank to submit to benefit their trading positions were false.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mLo49Z