IN BRIEF: Lobbying firms lose appellate bid to access COVID-19 emergency loans

A federal appeals court on Tuesday denied a bid by a trade association of political consultants to force the Trump administration to allow lobbyists and campaign operatives to receive emergency business loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a judge’s rejection of the American Association of Political Consultants’ contention that the Small Business Administration was unlawfully restricting lobbyists’ political speech.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2M73bUV