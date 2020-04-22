Lobbying firms lose court bid to access COVID-19 emergency loans

A trade association of political consultants has lost a bid to block the Trump administration from barring pollsters, lobbyists and campaign operatives from receiving emergency small business loans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday rejected the American Association of Political Consultants’ arguments that the Small Business Administration’s decision unlawfully restricted lobbyists’ political speech.

