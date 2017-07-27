Massachusetts law firm settles debt collection case for $1 million

The largest debt collection law firm in Massachusetts has agreed to pay $1 million to resolve claims it engaged in widespread abuses impacting thousands of consumers, the state's attorney general said on Thursday.

Lustig Glaser & Wilson, a Waltham, Massachusetts-based firm that has filed more than 200,000 debt collection lawsuits since 2011, and its two principals also agreed to change their practices to resolve a lawsuit by Attorney General Maura Healey.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eR5f6p