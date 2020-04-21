Debt collector group challenges Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions

A national association of debt collectors has filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down a recently-enacted Massachusetts regulation that bars them from calling consumers or suing them to collect on debts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACA International in a lawsuit filed in Boston federal court on Monday said the emergency regulation Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey adopted violated the constitutional rights of its members, which include collection agencies and law firms.

