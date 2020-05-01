Judge asks if Massachusetts COVID-19 debt collection rule violates rights

A federal judge on Friday said he saw some merit to arguments by a national association of debt collectors that Massachusetts cannot constitutionally bar debt collectors from calling consumers or suing them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston made the comment at a hearing held by video conference in a lawsuit by the trade group ACA International challenging an emergency regulation Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey adopted last month.

