May 1, 2020

Judge asks if Massachusetts COVID-19 debt collection rule violates rights

Nate Raymond

A federal judge on Friday said he saw some merit to arguments by a national association of debt collectors that Massachusetts cannot constitutionally bar debt collectors from calling consumers or suing them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston made the comment at a hearing held by video conference in a lawsuit by the trade group ACA International challenging an emergency regulation Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey adopted last month.

