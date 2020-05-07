Massachusetts can't ban debt collection calls amid COVID-19 pandemic - judge

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the enforcement of a recently-enacted Massachusetts regulation that bars debt collectors from calling consumers or suing them to collect on debts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston granted a temporary restraining order sought by the national debt collection association ACA International after finding the emergency regulation Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey adopted was unconstitutional.

