7th Circuit ambivalent on borrower harm in 'zombie debt' case

Judges on a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Chicago disagreed Monday over whether a borrower had standing to sue a debt collector over its allegedly misleading attempt to collect a time-barred debt despite her statement that she had no intention of paying it.

At oral arguments, two of three judges on the panel expressed differing views on whether Renetrice Pierre had suffered harm that gave her standing to bring her class action lawsuit accusing debt collector Midland Credit Management Inc of violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Pierre, represented by Markoff Leinberger, had alleged Midland, represented by Jenner & Block, failed to disclose that the Illinois statute of limitations prohibited it from suing her to collect on a credit card debt.

