June 4, 2020 / 2:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Minnesota top court overturns state's litigation financing ban

Brendan Pierson

Minnesota’s highest court has overturned the state’s common law prohibition against litigation financing by third parties seeking to obtain a portion of a settlement, known as champerty.

The Minnesota Supreme Court’s ruling on Wednesday is a victory for litigation financing company Prospect Funding Partners LLC, which had sought to collect $14,000 from Minnesota resident Pamela Maslowski under a litigation financing agreement.

