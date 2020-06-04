Minnesota top court overturns state's litigation financing ban

Minnesota’s highest court has overturned the state’s common law prohibition against litigation financing by third parties seeking to obtain a portion of a settlement, known as champerty.

The Minnesota Supreme Court’s ruling on Wednesday is a victory for litigation financing company Prospect Funding Partners LLC, which had sought to collect $14,000 from Minnesota resident Pamela Maslowski under a litigation financing agreement.

