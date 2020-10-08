NY judge tosses mortgage fraud case, citing 'sloppy' gov't conduct

A federal judge in Buffalo dismissed a sprawling mortgage fraud case against real estate developer Robert Morgan and others on Thursday after prosecutors blew a deadline to hand over evidence, meaning the case will need to be re-indicted if it is to go forward.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford threw out a 114-count indictment charging Morgan, who is the CEO of Morgan Management, two employees and a mortgage broker with defrauding lenders by falsifying expenses and revenue associated with the company’s properties. Prosecutors in the case had failed to meet a deadline last year to hand over electronic evidence, triggering a penalty clock.

