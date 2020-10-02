4th Circ revives lawsuit over mortgage servicer's tax nonpayment

A federal appeals court in Virginia has revived a proposed class action against national mortgage company Freedom Mortgage, reversing a lower court’s ruling that the company was not responsible for making property tax payments on mortgages it had recently purchased.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that under a federal law that governs mortgage escrow accounts, when a mortgage changes hands, the servicer who handles the mortgage when the tax bill comes due is the one responsible for the payment - not the servicer who initially received the borrower’s escrow payment.

