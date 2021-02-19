NY high court revives foreclosure actions, clarifies law

The New York Court of Appeals has revived four foreclosure actions in a ruling that clarifies when lenders’ actions stop and start the statute of limitations.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore wrote for the court on Thursday that when a mortgage loan has been validly accelerated by a prior foreclosure action, the lender’s voluntary withdrawal of that action de-accelerates the loan, meaning subsequent foreclosure actions are not time-barred. The ruling revived four foreclosure actions that had been dismissed as untimely.

