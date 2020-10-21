11th Circuit questions lender's win in whistleblower suit over home loans to vets

Two federal appeals court judges in Atlanta scrutinized a lender’s win in a whistleblower lawsuit during oral arguments on Wednesday, questioning whether the case should go to trial.

Comments by 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judges Kevin Newsom and Ed Carnes suggested the court may vacate summary judgment in favor of Mortgage Investors Corp, represented by DLA Piper, in a False Claims Act case by whistleblowers represented by Butler Wooten & Peak alleging the lender defrauded the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

