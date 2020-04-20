U.S. Bank not required to arrange in-person meeting before foreclosure -court

U.S. Bank Trust NA was not required to have a face-to-face meeting with a mortgage borrower before initiating foreclosure because it did not have a branch that conducted mortgage-related business within 200 miles of the borrower, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Jacqueline Stepp, who argued that the nearest U.S. bank office should be considered a “branch” under federal rules requiring a face-to-face meeting even though it was not open to the public and did not deal with mortgages.

