Westlaw News
April 20, 2020 / 9:38 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

U.S. Bank not required to arrange in-person meeting before foreclosure -court

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

U.S. Bank Trust NA was not required to have a face-to-face meeting with a mortgage borrower before initiating foreclosure because it did not have a branch that conducted mortgage-related business within 200 miles of the borrower, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Jacqueline Stepp, who argued that the nearest U.S. bank office should be considered a “branch” under federal rules requiring a face-to-face meeting even though it was not open to the public and did not deal with mortgages.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Kh6xEa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
