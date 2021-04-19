Borrower can't seek robocall penalties from Navient after high court ruling

A federal judge in Delaware has ruled that Navient Solutions LLC must face a borrower’s claims that the student loan company violated an anti-robocall law after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated an exception to the law for government debt collectors, but the borrower cannot seek punitive damages.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Stephanos Bibas of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, who is sitting by designation in Wilmington, held Monday that the high court’s ruling declaring unconstitutional the government debt exception to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act applied retroactively to allow Ricky Franklin to sue Navient and debt collector Student Assistance Corp over dozens of calls seeking to collect on his student debt between 2015 and 2017.

