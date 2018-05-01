Israeli billionaire Nacht invests in European banking app Numbrs

TEL AVIV, May 1 (Reuters) - European banking app Numbrs said on Tuesday it has raised $27 million in a funding round that included Israeli billionaire Marius Nacht, bringing its total raised to $152 million.

Nacht is co-founder and chairman of cybersecurity provider Check Point Software Technologies. Nacht co-founded Israeli healthcare fund aMoon, which last month said it raised $200 million to invest in mid and late-stage life science companies.

Zurich-based Numbrs said it has aggregated 7.2 billion euros ($8.7 billion) on its platform, growing over 1 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2017. It enables customers to manage their existing bank accounts and personal finances and cooperates with institutions such as Deutsche Bank Group.

Saidler & Co, the investment firm owned by Numbrs founder Martin Saidler, is the controlling shareholder. Private investors in Europe and Israel and the Investment Corporation of Dubai have also invested in Numbrs.

Nacht and Saidler said they intend to co-invest and facilitate each other’s business initiatives. ($1 = 0.8281 euros) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)