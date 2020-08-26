Oakland's fair housing lawsuit against Wells Fargo can proceed, says 9th Circuit

A lawsuit by Oakland, California against Wells Fargo & Co seeking damages for lost property tax revenue which it said was caused by the bank’s discriminatory mortgage lending practices can proceed, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday largely upheld a lower court ruling denying Wells Fargo’s motion to dismiss the case, though it said the lower court must reconsider whether the city can seek injunctive relief.

